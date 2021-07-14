Judith Kay Holden,74, Strafford, MO, daughter of Sim and Jessie (Betts) Chittim was born January 15, 1947, and departed this life for her heavenly home on July 9, 2021.
She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Holden on February 12, 1984.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Sim and Jessie Chittim.
She is survived by her husband Bob, of the home; daughter, Kari Ireland and husband Scott, of Windsor, MO; three grandchildren, David Brunner and wife Alicia, of Perryville, MO, Connor Ireland, and Trevor Ireland, both of Windsor, MO; two great grandchildren, Aubry and Roselyn Brunner; brother, Bill Chittim and wife Sharen, of Marshfield; sister, Janie Ruttman and husband David, of Broken Arrow, OK, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Graveside service for Judith Kay Holden will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crossbridge Church for the homeless in Marshfield in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
