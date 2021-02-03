Judith Ann (McDonald) George, 81, daughter of Homer and Ida (Letterman) McDonald was born November 25, 1939, and departed this life on January 26, 2021, at her home in Marshfield, Missouri, with her family by her side.
Judy was united in marriage to Robert George on December 5, 1959, and to this union, two children were born. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. For many years, Judy worked at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Springfield, Missouri. Her number one priority was providing for her family as a homemaker. Lifelong friends will remember her days at the bowling alley and traveling throughout the United States to numerous bowling tournaments.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Homer and Ida McDonald; brother, Jim McDonald; and brother-in-law, Mac McClain.
Judy is survived by her husband, Robert, of the home; daughter, Cynthia Horman (Larry), Marshfield; son, Adam George (Andrea), Marshfield; six grandchildren: Shelby Cantrell, Brad Lombardo, Nathan George, Daniel George (Josie), and Jacob George; three great-grandchildren: Chloe Cantrell, Koltin Lombardo, and Kyndal Lombardo; two sisters: Stella McClain and Elizabeth Craig; and a host of family and friends.
At this time, no services are planned. Judy was loved by all, and she will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their many acts of kindness, cards and phone calls during her two-year illness and since passing. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
