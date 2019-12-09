Joseph Alan Jackson, Marshfield, was born December 28, 1951 in Bakersfield, CA, to James and Della (Pattric) Jackson. He passed away December 7, 2019 in his home at the age of 67.
Joe worked as a diesel mechanic.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Carol; and his brother F.D. "Smokey" Jackson.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Jackson; brothers, Jimmy Jackson (Jean), Mesa, AZ, and Kerry Jackson (Jolene), Corpus Christi, TX; sisters, Helen Sheehan, Greenville, TX and Maureen Harris, Midland, TX; granddaughter, Gwen Watker, Marshfield; friend, Margaret Harmon, Marshfield; and several other relatives and friends.
Services are pending and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
