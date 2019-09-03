Johnny Wesley Crawford, Springfield, was born Sept. 26, 1939 in Marshfield, Missouri, to David and Becky (Morrison) Crawford. He passed away Aug. 29, 2019 in Belle Rive, Illinois, at the age of 79.
Johnny had worked in construction.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Elbert; and his sisters, Pauline Welde, Lorene Lamoreaux and Betty Salas.
He is survived by his children, Sonjia Sapp (J.R), Clinton, Missouri, Vanessa Hanson (John), Belle Rive, Illinois, and John Crawford (Angie), Overland Park, Kansas; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Ortega, Andover, Kansas.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Prospect Methodist Cemetery, Marshfield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation was before services at Prospect Methodist Church.
