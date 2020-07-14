John W. Sheets, 74, of Lebanon, Missouri, was born Feb. 23, 1946. He departed this life for his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosie Sheets (Dinwiddie); two sons, Stanley Sheets and Wayne Sheets and his wife Rachel Sheets; four granddaughters, Kyla Bell, Emily Schmidt, Maggie Sheets and Anna Sheets; three brothers, Stanley, Kenny and Mike; and a sister, Lou Bayles. He helped to raise a niece who was very special to us, Marry Osborn. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Little John Sheets, and his parents, Andy and Maxine Sheets, and also his brothers, Bob, Clifford and Little Andy, and his sisters, Kay and Marie.
He was united in marriage to Rosie Dinwiddie on June 27, 1969. They were married for 50 years, 11 months and 23 days. John loved to fish with his family and friends. He preached at McBride Church in Competition, Missouri, for 20 years. He enjoyed upkeeping the McBride Cemetery. He was a jack of all trades: guitar, farming, mechanic work and construction work. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the McBride Cemetery on Anthony Road in Competition, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McBride Sabbath Church.
