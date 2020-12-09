John Steven Marlin, son of Quentin and Pauline (Evans) Marlin, was born May 25, 1956 in Springfield, MO and passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Conway, MO at the age of 64.
John’s life began in High Prairie on the family farm, later moving to Marshfield and graduating from Marshfield High School in 1975. On March 19, 1976, he was united in marriage to Minga Carlene Alexander; to this union 3 children were born.
John worked hard for his family all his life. As a teenager, he worked for Marlin Oil Co. delivering fuel for his dad. He began his apprenticeship to become a journeyman glazier at Harding Glass in 1977. In May of 2005 he moved to Springfield Glass, retiring in 2017 after 40 years of hard work. In retirement John enjoyed staying busy with a small cattle farm, woodworking in the shop, smoking meat in the outdoor kitchen he built, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.
John dedicated his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 12 and was a member of First Baptist Church in Marshfield. In June 2001, John rededicated his life to the Lord and became an active member of New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Niangua, MO. In 2015, John was ordained as a deacon and enjoyed serving his church for five years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline, 2005, his father, Quentin, 2012, and his father-in-law, Howard Lee, 2015.
Survivors include his wife, Minga, his children, Kelby John Marlin and his wife, Martha, Marshfield, Caleb Alexander Marlin and his wife, Krystal, Marshfield, and Corban Alise Wendt and her husband, Logan, Marshfield; his mother-in-law, Marlyn Alexander, Conway; his brother Jim Marlin, and his wife, Tammy, Marshfield; his sisters, Lynette Marlin Shockley and her husband, Bob, Marshfield, Leah Roberts, and her husband, Mark, Wichita, KS. He was Pop to 5 grandchildren, Elsie Rose, Risdon John, Cora Lee, Emerie Quinn, and Quentin William.
Graveside services were at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Mathis Cemetery, Niangua, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church or Convoy of Hope and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.