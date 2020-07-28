John Robert Johnson, career Naval officer, private pilot, tree farmer, teacher, and model airplane builder, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon. John’s happiest days were spent working and playing on his beautiful Horsecreek Farm in Galena, MO.
John was born on November 19, 1934 in Springfield, Mo to Warren H. Johnson and Lola Mae Florence of Marshfield, Mo. As a child, "Johnny Bob" was doted on by his grandparents Sheriff Johnny and Ola Johnson, Bob and Carrie Florance and his aunt, Lola Gilbert Nelson.
John graduated from Marshfield, High School, Drury College ,and attended the Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. He served 28 years in the U.S. Navy as an RIO officer in fighter jets. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander, served three tours on aircraft carriers during the Vietnam War, and was a graduate of The Top Gun School. After the Navy, John returned to Missouri where he taught Math and Science at Galena High School, was a real estate broker and found his love in Tree Farming. John and Connie received many awards for their farming practices including being named Missouri Tree Farmers of the Year two times.
John was active in active in his church as well as many organizations and boards of trustees including The Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Stone County Planning and Zoning, Table Rock Lake Community Foundation, Farm Bureau Forestry Committee, Chairman of Missouri Tree Farm Committee, and Galena Breakfast Club.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Connie Hjelmeng Johnson, three sons, and their families, Steve and his wife Alice along with their two sons Brian and Matthew and his wife Moreen and their new baby, Oliver; Mark and Debbie along with their two children Christopher and Brianna, and David and his wife,Kyoko. He is also survived by two step-children: Elizabeth Hjelmeng Russell,and Richard Russell, his wife, Christine and his two children Annalise and Kevin.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Horsecreek Farm at a later date when family and friends can safely gather.
It was John’s wish that donations in his memory be made to The John and Connie Johnson Family Fund at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks http://cfozarks.org/johnson .
