John Robert (Bob) Atkison, 75, was born January 18, 1945 to Leon and Lois (Young) Atkison in Kansas City Missouri and departed this life for his heavenly home October 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Lois Atkison and a brother, Gary Atkison.
Bob is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 31 years; four children, Stacy and Kim Atkison, Marshfield, MO, Doug and Rosie Atkison, Marshfield, MO, Angela and Marrty Dormish, Broomfield, CO, and Aaron and Amber Mayfield, Pleasant Hope, MO; sixteen grandchildren, Alyssa, Shelby, Bo, Seth, and Reese Atkison, Jamie Atkison, Skyler Collison, Jaiden Berry, Judah, Josiah, Christian and Ambreana Mayfield, Maegan, Ryan, Addie and Tony Dormish; a sister, Jan Hartman, Manhattan, KS, sister-in-law, Donna Atkison, Springfield, MO; as well as a host of family and friends.
From an early age, Bob sang and played music with his brother, sister, mother and father. They made countless radio and television appearances and played a monthly show at the Webster County Jamboree, which aired on KEMM. He was an early entertainer on KWTO, Springfield’s largest radio station at the time. He also enjoyed being a regular performer with his brother, Gary for the country music show at Fantastic Caverns, where they played alongside lifelong friends Gary and Steve Presley. Bob successfully petitioned the FCC to bring a FM radio station to Marshfield where he worked and called Blue Jays sports with his friend, Mike Ahrens. Bob also worked for Roadway for over 30 years before he retired and made many dear friends while there.
He and Brenda have hosted hundreds of family members and friends for holiday gatherings over the years. The Atkison family’s musical legacy has lived on through these times of worship and fellowship and will continue to live on through his children and grandchildren.
Bob bought his first boat at 18-years-old and was never without one. He spent many summers at his Shell Knob lake house on Table Rock Lake. He loved being out on the water and took great pride in teaching his kids, grandkids and countless others how to ski. In his retirement, Bob spent several years working with his good friend Steve Schaeffer at Schaeffer Motors in Marshfield and was most recently working as a Bailiff for the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at the time of his passing.
Graveside services for Bob Atkison was held 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mission Home Cemetery, Marshfield, MO. Come and go visitation was held 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Salvation Army and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
