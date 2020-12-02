John Herman DeVault, Pittsburg, MO, was born June 19, 1947 in Marietta, GA to John and Janie Alice (Dray) DeVault. He passed away on November 18, 2020 in his home at the age of 73.
John served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as an appraiser for the United States government. He enjoyed drinking coffee on his deck at Pomme De Terre watching the sun rise and set. John had a group of friends he would travel with each year to fish. John dearly loved his family, and he will be missed by them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, John Bradley.
John is survived by two sons, Eric DeVault, Kansas City, and Ben Eukel, Kansas City; one brother, C.G. Bradley (DeEdra), Marshfield; four sisters, Dorothy Blankenship (Ricky), Ironton, Ann Hedger, Florence, KY, Emma Bell (Steve), Marshfield, and Edith Roderick (Steve Mitchell), Seymour; two grandsons, Kaenan and Enzo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.
