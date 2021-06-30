Joe L. Wells, 84, Marshfield, passed away at 7:55 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in home east of Marshfield. He was born February 27, 1937 to Adrain Wells and Versie (Price) Wells in Marshfield, MO.
Joe was a retired truck driver for Beaufort Transfer Company attended Ebenezer Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Ray and Sybil Coursey.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Shirley; two daughters, Jennifer Replogle and her husband Rex, Marshfield and Susan Kay Franco, Springfield; two grandchildren, Houston Replogle and Melissa Franco; one brother, Larry Gene Wells, Marshfield; two sisters, Judy Kasterke and her husband Scotty, Fordland and Linda Galbraith, Springfield; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Marshfield Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
