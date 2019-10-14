Joe Allan Haggard, Marshfield, was born July 23, 1946, in Springfield, Missouri. He passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, in Webco Manor at the age of 73.
Joe worked for the Department of Corrections. He was a firefighter, fire safety specialist, deputy sheriff, police officer and EMT. He had served in the United States Air Force, and was a Mason. Joe was a Baptist in faith. He was an avid TV watcher, enjoyed motorcycles, traveling to the Smokey Mountains, and reading. He enjoyed a wide array of music. Joe was always there to help someone out in their time of need, and he wanted to help better their lives. He never met a stranger. His family will miss his stories and talks, his warm tender touch and his kindness.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joe Haggard and Ila Frantz Helton; his brother, Jim Haggard; his stepmother, Doris Haggard; and his stepfather, Davis Helton.
Joe is survived by his wife, Connie (Kiser) Haggard; his children, Andrea Twyford (Jerry), Springfield, Matthew Haggard (Amy), Springfield, Olivia Williamson (Jason), Springfield, and Ila Salyers (Gene), Marshfield; and his grandchildren, Zoe, Audry, Xander, Gracie, Alexis, Silvie, Mity, Sebastian, Madilynn, Skyler, Alma and two on the way.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct.11, 2019, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation was from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.