Jo Natalee Lea was born July 26, 1922 to Grant and Alva (Young) Leffler in Stockton, Missouri and passed away on December 3, 2019 at Westphalia Hills in Westphalia, Missouri.
Jo was a Registered Nurse. She married Robert Lea August 4, 1948 in Fordland, Missouri. In 1974 they purchased the Kim Davidson Insurance Agency where they worked until retirement.
Jo was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Marshfield Christian Church. Jo enjoyed reading books and newspapers and was well versed in current events. She was a sports fan, and took pride in her flowers and cutting her grass. A group of friends played golf, bridge, chicken foot dominoes weekly. Jo loved to play cards and board games with her grandkids.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Lea, brothers Maurice, Gwendolyn and Glen Leffler and sisters Peggy Jean Leffler and LaMoyne Deon. She is survived by two sons and their wives, David and Glenda (Springfield) and Jim and Kathy (Eugene), seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, with interment following at Fordland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marshfield Christian Church or Cox College and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
