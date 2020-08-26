Jo Ellen Horman, Marshfield, was born May 2, 1954, in Cahokia, Illinois, to Bill and Grace (Lawson) Jones. She passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, in her home at the age of 66.
Jo Ellen is survived by her husband, Robert Horman, of the home; her children, Becky Haynes (Joey), Fordland, and Robert Horman, Jr. (Jennifer), Ozark; her granddaughters, Madison Horman and Avalyn Horman; her sister, Liana Ables, Millstadt, Illinois; and her brother, Bill Jones, Festus.
Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Cass Chapel Cemetery, Fordland, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
