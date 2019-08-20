Jimmy Andrews Stater, 73, Springfield, Missouri, (formerly of Marshfield, Missouri) was born March 1, 1946, and departed this life on Aug. 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Lula Belle, as well as his brothers, Theodore, John, Harold, and David. Jimmy grew up near Columbus, Indiana. After high school, he served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He went on to found and operate his own general contracting business for several years. He later retired from both the Northrop Aerospace and Aaron’s Automotive corporations, where he served for decades as an industrial maintenance professional. Jimmy’s extensive experience and technical expertise in industrial plumbing and electrical systems was highly regarded, and he was the recipient of several certifications and awards over his lifetime. Jimmy was a devout Christian, and the very model of a man “as wise as a serpent, as gentle as a dove.” His faith and desire to serve Christ touched everything in his life. He was active in several churches over the years, most recently at The Warehouse EMC and Four Rivers Churches in Marshfield. Jimmy also served in different capacities for the Men’s Encounter Ministry for several years. Jimmy will be remembered fondly by his family and friends as a loving father, a loyal friend, a patient teacher, a thoughtful listener, a wise counselor, a generous giver, and above all, a passionate and humble servant of God. He is survived in death by his wife Jan; his two daughters, Vicki and Ashlee; his son and daughter-in-law, James and Amber; and his grandson Jameson; as well as his loyal companion, a 15-year-old poodle mix named Vegas. Celebration of Life services for Jimmy Andrews Stater will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Four Rivers Church, Marshfield, Missouri, and will be officiated by Pastor Wes Mackey. A meal will be served at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Rivers Church, 317 Pleasant Prairie Road, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
