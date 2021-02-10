Jim Howard Brown, son of Harold and Roberta Price Brown, was born February 4, 1955, in Lebanon, Missouri and left the troubles of this world behind to enter his Heavenly home on January 31, 2021.
Jim is survived by his wife Marie; one son Clifton Brown (Tracy) Lebanon, MO; one brother, Dennis Brown of Marshfield, MO; one granddaughter, Jaessa Brown; other relatives and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Davin Brown.
Visitation for Jim will be Friday evening beginning at 5:00 until 7:00, at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel.
Funeral Service for Jim Brown will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., also at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, 1001 N. Lynn Lebanon, Missouri 65536. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.shadelscolonialchapel.com.
Burial will be at Stoutland Cemetery, also on Saturday, following the service.
Memorials have been suggested to Lions Club, American Diabetes or Gideons International. Donations may be left at or mailed to Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948, Lebanon, MO 65536.
