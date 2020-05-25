Jessie Loren Maroney, Springfield, Missouri, son of Vern L. Maroney and Mary Elta (Keesling) Maroney was born August 22, 1922, in Wright County, Missouri and passed away May 19, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri at the age of ninety-seven years. He was united in marriage to Della Frances Arthur on June 15, 1947 and they were married for 73 years.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Lynn "JL," his parents, brothers, Bill and Lowell Maroney and sister, Edith Riesterer.
He is survived by his wife, Della Frances, son, Larry (Denise) Maroney, grandchildren, Andrew (Marsha) Maroney and Melissa (Billy) Kimmons all of Springfield, Missouri; great grandchildren, Isabel and Kaitlyn Maroney and Paige, Jasper and Jenson Kimmons.
Jess was raised and attended school in Rader, Missouri. He left school after 8th grade and helped on the farm. He joined the Army Air Corps at 18, becoming a Sergeant stationed in Guam during WWII. After the war, he worked as an aircraft mechanic at several airports in Missouri and Arkansas before retiring as Office Administration Flight Operations, Director of Maintenance for the State of Missouri. He was a big reason that his grandson, Andrew, decided to enter the field of aviation.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and we wish to thank the staff of The Waterford, 417 Health and Haven Hospice for their love and support in the past few months.
Graveside services for Jessie Loren Maroney were at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Eureka Cemetery, Rader, Missouri with Elder Donald Lane officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.