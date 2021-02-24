Jessica Jane Cook, 30, Marshfield, Missouri, was born December 20, 1990 to Gary and Marilyn (York) Walker in Houston, Missouri, and departed this life for her heavenly home February 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Walker; grandparents, Betty and Tip Walker; grandmother, Betty Smith; uncles, Terry Walker, Dearld Smith, Dan Tabor and Carl Mincks; aunt, Penny Mincks; and her cousin, Harley Collins.
Jessica is survived by her loving husband, Chase Cook of the home; her children, Sarah, Becka, Cayleb and Stiles Cook; her mother, Marilyn Walker, all of Marshfield, Missouri; her brother, Cyrus Walker (Heather), and nephew, Gabriel, Springfield, Missouri; parents in law, Mike and Alesia Traiteur, Seymour, Missouri; father-in-law, David Cook, and grandma, Dorothy Cook both of Jasper, Alabama; sister in law, Kat Henderson, Fordland, Missouri; nephews and niece, Zachary, A.J. and Kassie Hauter, Niangua, Missouri; grandparents, Mary and Dale York, Raymondville, Missouri; grandma Barbara Traiteur, Catawissa, Missouri; and aunts Ginny Tabor, Farmington, New Mexico and Wanda Smith, Springfield, Missouri; as well as many family and friends.
Jessica and Chase (the love of her life) were married March 18, 2013 but had been together since 2009. She loved her four children and husband Chase and they were her world. Jessica was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing video games and going for drives with her family. Jessica had a great sense of humor and was well known for her quick wit. She was loved by many and will be missed so very much.
Funeral services for Jessica Jane Cook will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for The Cook Children Fund at Legacy Bank and Trust (checks may be made payable to Alesia or Mike Traiteur with The Cook Children Fund in the memo line). Donations may be taken to the bank or left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.