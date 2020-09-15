Jesse Lee Legan, 87, Phillipsburg, Missouri, was born Jan. 22, 1933, to Walker and Bernice (Minnick) Legan in Long Lane, Missouri, and departed this life for his heavenly home Sept. 14, at Webco Manor, Marshfield, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Bernice Legan; brother, James; and sister, Clara Watson.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Colleen, of the home; children Cathy Legan, Maryland, Greg Legan, Marshfield, and David Legan and wife Ashley, Phillipsburg; grandson, Hunter Legan; brothers: Ralph Legan, Lebanon, Paul (MaryAnn) Legan, California, Harold (Phyliss) Legan, Marshfield, and Darrell (Alice) Legan, Phillipsburg; sisters: Wilma Lewis of Lebanon and Carol (Lynn) Gjeide, Illinois; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jesse Lee Legan was united in marriage to Colleen Day on May 11, 1957, and to this union three children were born. Jesse proudly served his country during the Korean War. He worked for the local phone company for over 30 years. Jesse was a member of Warden Chapel Methodist Church since 1957. Jesse didn’t know a stranger, and he enjoyed visiting with people. He will be remembered for his smile and friendly personality.
Graveside services for Jesse Lee Legan will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Graham Cemetery, Conway, Missouri. No formal visitation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Graham Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.