Jesse L. Walker, 83, Marshfield, Missouri was born November 27, 1937 in Luxora, Arkansas to Jesse and Mildred (Ross) Walker and departed this life for his Heavenly Home on March 4, 2021 at Cox Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
Jesse L. Walker, born 11/27/37 to Jess and Mildred Walker. The oldest of 6 children, next Norma Jean, James Edward, Shirley Edna, Brenda Fay and Barbara Ann. My dad, Jess passed away in August 1978. My mother passed away in September 1997. My brother, James, passed away in August 1974. My sister, Shirley passed away in April 2018. My sister Barbara, passed away in May 2019. We were poor people raised up in Blytheville, Arkansas in Cotton Country.
We moved to Arlington Heights, December 2, 1951. I served in the U.S. Marines 1957, 58 and 59. In January 1962, I married Mary Nave, the love of my life. We were married 46 ½ years until God took her home June 9, 2008. We were blessed with 3 children: Veronica, Russell and his wife Stephanie, and Ann and her husband Ken, 10 grandchildren: John, Jeremiah, Jacob, Jessica, Jolene, Aaron, Asia, Sydney, Kyle and Meghan and 13 great grandchildren.
I was saved in February 1954. My favorite passage is 23 Psalm.
Psalm 23:1, “The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. He restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
God has blessed my life more than anyone I know. God brought us to Marshfield in September 2002, after my retirement in 1999. I am thankful God brought Mary and I to Marshfield First Baptist Church. Thank you for bringing all these wonderful people into my life. Thank you for all the love these people showed me all the time. As I leave you on March 4, 2021, I want you to know that I have had 83 wonderful years. I Love You, my brothers and sisters in Christ.
With Love,
Jesse
Graveside services for Jesse L. Walker were held 12:00 (noon) Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation was held 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to The Victory Mission and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
