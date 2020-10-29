Jesse Hunter Clark, of Marshfield, Missouri was born September 27, 1989 in Rogers, Arkansas to L.D. and Susan Clark. He passed away May 23, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.
Jesse grew up in Eureka Springs, Arkansas and graduated from Eureka Springs High School in 2007. After high school, he worked with his dad in the automotive repair business. In 2009, he sustained a spinal cord injury from a motor vehicle accident. For the next 11 years, he fought numerous health issues, pain and challenges of his injury, but was still able to live independently. He was an avid sports fan and loved all kinds of sports, especially football. Spending time with his niece and nephew is what made him the happiest.
He is survived by his parents, L.D. and Susan Clark of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; his sister, Sarah Warner; her husband, Chris; his niece, Claire and nephew Evan, all from Marshfield, Missouri; his maternal grandmother, Mary Russell from Lancaster, California; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and caregivers. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Willard Russell and paternal grandparents, Frank Clark and Bonnie Pierce.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation arrangements were handled by Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Jesse H. Clark Memorial Fund at Cornerstone Bank, P.O. Box 309, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Funds will be given in his memory to an organization that supports the disabled.
