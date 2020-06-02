Jerry Dale Price, 81, Marshfield, Missouri, was born April 11, 1939, to Edwill and Pauline (Pursley) Price in Webster County, Missouri, and departed this life for his heavenly home, May 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Stella, of 60 years, a great-grandson and one son-in-law.
Jerry is survived by four daughters, Janice Morgan, Marshfield, Missouri, LeAnn Norton, Strafford, Missouri, Jenelle Cantrell (Keith), Hartville, Missouri, Lisa Evans (Gene), Elkland, Missouri, and one son, Alan Price, Marshfield, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jerry was a kindhearted man and always had a smile. Jerry was a Golden Glove boxer in high school. He was united in marriage to Stella Floyd on Feb. 17, 1957. He loved the outdoors, farming, hunting and living on the High Prairie. He had many talents, welding, electrical work and he could build anything. His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a friend to everyone and a man of his word. Jerry will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Jerry Dale Price were held 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Black Oak Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.