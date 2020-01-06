Jerry Dale Butler, 69, Strafford, was born June 3, 1950, in Bear Creek, Missouri, to Orville and Gertie (Marshall) Butler. He passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in Cox Hospital, Springfield.
Jerry had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Masters Jackson and Journagan. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Justin Butler; his brothers, Elvin, Bill and Tom Butler; his sisters, Candy and Carol Butler; and his mother-in-law, Joan LaGue.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (LaGue) Butler, of the home; son, Stephen Butler (Tracy), Bismarck, North Dakota; four brothers and sisters; and his grandchildren, Jaylah and Brice.
At this time there are no services scheduled. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
