Jerry Buford Milligan, Sr., Marshfield, was born November 17, 1941 in Steele, MO to Wallace and Lourena (Wilson) Milligan. He departed this life on June 28, 2021 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 79.
Jerry loved trucks (especially Peterbilt) and had worked as a truck driver. He also liked tractors, and cars, both Ford and Chevrolet. He enjoyed spending time gardening. His greatest joy came from spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Jerry was a member of the Church of Christ.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Vickie (Martin) Milligan, of the home; his children, Karen Nixon (Ray Haynes), Alma, AR, Jerry B. Milligan, Jr. (Angela), Marshfield, Mark Milligan (Tracy) Muskogee, OK, JJ Urrea (Roland), Orange Cove, CA, J.B. Milligan (Jaime), Marshfield, and Justin Milligan, Marshfield; his siblings, Lillian Noble, Clovis, CA, Wallace L. Milligan, Visalia, CA, Cecile Garrison (Ernie), Visalia, CA, and Bonnie Milligan, Irving, TX; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and his special cousin, Larry Milligan (Jan), Gasdin, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jimmy Milligan, JoAnn Key, and Frank Milligan.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Marlin Cemetery.
For the safety of the family and their guests, the family requests masks and social distancing practices at the visitation and funeral services.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or Marlin Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
