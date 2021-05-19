Marshfield finally squeezed into the Class 5 Power Rankings ahead of its playoff run.
The Blue Jays rounded out the last spot in the top 10 of the MHSBCA polls released on May 14. Willard, the top-seeded team in District 5, came in at No. 3, while St. Francis Borgia, a likely district semifinal opponent if the Blue Jays win their opener, received votes.
The battle-tested Jays went 1-2 over the final week of the regular season, scoring a win over Reeds Spring while falling at home to Hartville, ranked No. 2 in Class 3, and Republic.
A 13-5 defeat to the Tigers on Thursday served as the final game of the regular season and also senior night as players and their families were recognized between the varsity and JV contest.
Scattering all its runs among the first four innings, Marshfield entered the fifth inning tied 5-5, but Kyle Hill homered to recapture the lead for the Tigers and a total of seven walks allowed by relievers. A five-run seventh by Republic put the game out of reach.
Starter Jackson Vestal went 2-2 with a pair of walks while Jackson Rovig also reached base three times in the defeat.
Rovig tossed a no-no in the 14-0 victory over Reeds Spring a day prior. In six innings, Rovig walked just three and fanned eight, and he also lended to the victory with a pair of hits and RBIs each. Hayden Curley had a three-run home run, Ethan Grace went 2-3 and walked twice and Logan Crum also picked up two hits in that win.
In the loss to Hartville, Marshfield actually out-hit the Eagles 8-3, but Jackson Vestal's solo shot to tie the game in the second inning was the only run the Jays could plate, stranding multiple runners on base in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Marshfield finished the regular season with a 14-8 record, a win shy of its total from 2019 when the Jays lifted the district trophy.
