Jason Richard Livingston, 44, Marshfield, Missouri was born December 30, 1974 to Richard Lee and Jane (Layman) Livingston in Des Moines, Iowa and departed this life October 13, 2019 at Cox Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Jane, and a brother, Brian Livingston and his wife Dena; his maternal grandmother; aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Private memorial services are planned at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
