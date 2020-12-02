Janice Ann Thomason, daughter of Mason Thomason and Alice (Cook) Thomason, was born February 15, 1961 in Hastings, Nebraska. She passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Thomas Thomason and Victor Lee Thomason.
Survivors include her companion, Ronald Wayne Ashley; one daughter, Amanda Keeton and her husband Raymond, Fordland; one son, Ethan Thomason, Fordland; two brothers, James Thomason, Strafford and Victor Thomason and his wife Tina, Marshfield; one sister, Laura Hampton, Fordland; one grandson, Ronald Keeton; and several other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Gentry Cemetery, Seymour, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
