Janet Carol Molgaard, daughter of Edward Minugh and Burneta (Cromwell) Minugh, was born June 24, 1947 in Fresno, CA. She passed away at 5:40 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in James River Nursing Center in Springfield.
Janet was a special needs school bus driver for the Marshfield School District and active member of Land Mark Church in Springfield.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis; two sons and their wives, Chad and Jennifer Molgaard, Plano, TX and Scot and Dollie Molgaard, The Colony, TX; two grandchildren, Logan and Jacqueline Molgaard; two brother, Edward Minugh, Jr, Florida, Tom Minugh, Colvis, CA; two sisters, Arlene Kuykendall, Fresno, CA and Barbara Minugh, Fresno, CA; and several other relatives and friends.
Celebration services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Landmark Church, Strafford, under the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
