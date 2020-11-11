Jane Dinwiddie, 77, Marshfield, Missouri was born June 3, 1943 to Dan and Grace (Snow) Wallace in Marshfield, Missouri and departed this life for her heavenly home November 6, 2020 at Colonial Springs Health Care, Buffalo, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Bambi Hyder; and two brothers, Richard and Roy Wallace.
Jane is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, of the home; one son, Mack Dinwiddie and wife Teina, Northview, Missouri; two grandsons, Kody Deckard and wife, Kim, and Colt Hyder, Marshfield; two great grandsons, Henry and Preston; two step great grandchildren, Daylen and Reagan; and one brother, Tom Wallace, Conway, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jane was united in marriage to Jerry Dinwiddie March 8, 1963. To this union two children were born. She loved cooking and always looked forward to the 3rd Sunday church dinners at Niangua Methodist Church where she was a member for many years. Jane loved and cared for many children through her years of babysitting. She was loved by many and will certainly be missed.
Graveside services for Jane Dinwiddie will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Welch Cemetery, Northview, Missouri. Family and friends may pay their respects 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. The family requests that everyone attending services to please wear a mask. Social distancing will also be observed due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Welch Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
