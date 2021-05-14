James William Cooley born February 5, 1950 in Marshfield, Mo to Henry and Ruby
Cooley. He departed this life on May 9, 2021.
James was a loving brother and uncle. James was a long time resident of Marshfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his loving sisters Edith May Cooley Armstrong, Robert Lasiter,
Louise Isenberg, Frances Murr. Nephews Tommy Cooley and wife Addie, Nicklos Armstrong.
Nieces Haley Cooley, Lea Cooley, Diona Rodriguez.
Edith and Robert took care of James after a long illness.
James will be missed. Fly high with the angels.
Graveside services for James Cooley will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Mission Home Cemetery. Visitation will be before services from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
