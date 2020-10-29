James Ray Robison, 80, Halfway, Missouri was born on December 14, 1939 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Herbert and Inez (Sutton) Robison and departed this life peacefully in his sleep October 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Robison, Ace Sisson and Pat Sisson; two children, Jimmy Robison and Teresa Gail Robison.
James is survived by eight children, Pam Webb, John Robison (Marie), Patricia Ehlman, Randy Webb (Carol), Treva Watts, Regina Moore, Brian Webb (Kim) and Matthew Robison (Kara); the mother of the children, Margaret June Boone; 26 grandchildren; 30 grandchildren; two sisters, Renee Phillips and Rhonda Gordon; one brother, Bobby Sisson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made www dayfh com.
