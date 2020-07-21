James Lewis Mezzacapa of Strafford, Missouri, was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Springfield, Missouri. He was the son of Louise (Cornett) Mezzacapa and his adopted father, Dominick Mezzacapa. He was born into eternal life on July 14, 2020, in his home surrounded by many loving family members at the age of 83.
Jim enjoyed being outdoors while camping, fishing, hunting and canoeing, but his family always came first. He cherished his wife and always provided for his family. He loved everyone, and loved giving to others. He was a repairman who could fix anything for his family and friends. He also enjoyed wood projects, especially deck building.
James served in the United States Navy for 31 years as a reservist and 10 years as a retired reservist. He had worked at Zenith for many years. He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Marshfield, Missouri, for over 50 years. James was also a 4th degree lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Also, one of Jim’s related church activities that has been most important to him since 1982 is the Cursillo movement. He spent many of the weekends in the kitchen and was also the Cursillo historian.
His family will miss his presence with them the most, along with his friendly personality and his sense of humor. A family member shared the perfect description of a true family man: “He had a fierce commitment to family, an acceptance and selflessness to others, an unwavering drive to take care of and protect those he cherishes and a dedication to faith and those he loves that cannot be broken.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Sally Mezzacapa; and granddaughter, Stormy Mezzacapa.
James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothea; nine children: Tambrey Crumm (Rick), Fair Grove; James Mezzacapa (Karmen), Strafford; Edward Mezzacapa (Courtney), Louisburg; Thomas Mezzacapa, Springfield; Teresa Jennings (Danny), Marshfield; Daniel Mezzacapa (Megan), Springfield; Eugene Mezzacapa, Strafford; Andrew Mezzacapa (Laquitta Riddick), Strafford; and Henry Mezzacapa (Sarah), Strafford; 37 grandchildren: Dezera, Crystal (Vance), Isaac (Alexis), Christopher, Jerrad, Kahlie, Austin, Brianna, Gavyn, Korbyn, Samantha, Jessica (Jeff), Isabella, Joseph (Kelli), Casandra, William Fredrick (Amber), Andrea (Joseph), Marianne, Catherine, Ryan, Jacob, Sidney, Jaden, Curt, Cody, Ashlea, Shaylee, Jerry, Marissa, Lily, and Matthew; and twenty-one great-grandchildren: Marjorie, Nevaeh, Ellie, Marshall, Boden, Aidan, Sophia, Octavia, Klarissa, Joselyn, Gavin, Waylon, Westin, McKenzie, Emily, Kayleigh, Payton, Izzabella, Gracelyn, Sapphyra and Daytona.
Funeral Mass was at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield. James was laid to rest with a private family internment.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Mezzacapa Memorial Fund and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
