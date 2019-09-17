James L. Smith, 74, Marshfield, Missouri, went to be with the Lord Sept. 3, 2019, at Cox South. He was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Centerville, Iowa, to Howard L. Smith and Dorthy Wall (Smith) Vass.
James met Elsie (she was 15 and he was 18) on the streets of Seymour, Missouri. They were married May 29, 1964, and their marriage until his death, 55 years and three months. To this union, three children were born: James Jr. “Tuffy,” Bobby Joe and Kimberly Kaye. James loved to milk cows, drive his tractor, sing gospel songs and tell clean jokes.
He was preceded in death by his son, James; as well as Dee, Etta and Virgel Gallion, Aunt Beulah, Hazel, Roy, George, Howard, and Barbara Smith and Dorothy Wall (Smith) Vass.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie; children, Bobby Joe Smith, of Kansas City, and his son, Clayton Danner of Kansas City; and Kimberly Kaye (Smith) Hougardy, of Marshfield; along with several nieces and nephews.
There was no visitation. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Easter Cemetery. The family requests no flowers; donations may be made to Elise (Gallion) Smith.
