James L. "Jack" Alexander, 88, Marshfield, son of Raymond Thomas and Ester Etolia (Sell) Alexander, was born Sept. 11, 1931, and departed this life Sept. 8, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Rose Browning on Dec. 21, 1950, and to this union three children were born.
Jack proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. Jack worked at Kraft Foods for 37 years before retiring in 1991. He loved selflessly serving his church, family and neighbors. He and his wife, Pat, enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends. He served his community as a Little League coach and enjoyed basketball, fishing and golf.
Most of all he enjoyed being with family whom he loved deeply. Jack was a faithful, long-time member of First Baptist Church, Marshfield, where he served as usher and enjoyed his men’s Sunday school class. His deep but quiet faith was the bedrock of his life.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat; daughter, Carla Lynn Alexander; and sister, Loeta Phillips.
He is survived by his son, Gary Alexander and wife Julie, of Strafford; daughter, Sheri Swadley and husband John, of Joplin; four grandchildren, Kristen and husband Joshua, Jamie, Andrew, and Ryan and wife Ashley; four great-grandchildren, Drew, Silas, Oliver and Avery; a brother-in- law, Frank Browning and wife Patsy, of Marshfield; a nephew, Jim Downing and wife Mary Ellen, of Marshfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services for James L. “Jack” Alexander were held at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 14, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with burial in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
