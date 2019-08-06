James George Letterman, 59, Conway, Missouri, was born April 10, 1960, in Waynesville, Missouri, to Lloyd E. and Cora Mattie Cantrell Letterman and departed this life for his heavenly home Aug. 5, 2019, at Cox Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
On Oct. 25, 1997, George was united in marriage to Karen Armstrong.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Jerold Letterman.
George is survived by his loving wife, Karen, of the home; children, Brittany Letterman, Springfield, Missouri, Kerrie Keen, Lebanon, Missouri, Doug Venable, Conway, Missouri, Amber Cogdill and husband Aaron, Hartville, Missouri, and Andrea Clayton and husband, Dow, Licking, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Morgan, Kolton, Payton, Mason, Kaylee, Kelsey, Olivia, Ray, Javen, Jaxon, and Jayln; he also loved and had grown attached to two little boys they had been keeping, Zachary and Noah Ryan; a brother, Jerry and Valerie Letterman, Niangua, Missouri; sisters, Janet Letterman, Marshfield, Missouri, Joyce and John B. Mathews, Lebanon, Missouri, Jackie and Don Cheek, Marshfield, Missouri, and Jeannie Howe, Lebanon, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services for James George Letterman will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, and will be officiated by the Rev. Allen Reeves. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Good Spring Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
