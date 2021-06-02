Jack Theodore Bindner, 83, Conway, Missouri was born September 6, 1938 to Theodore and Eileen (Suter) Bindner in Oakland, California and departed this life for his Heavenly home May 13, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Eileen Bindner; and his grandparents, Otto and Minnie Suter, of Chico, California.
Jack served his country as a member of the United States Navy. On August 20, 1983, Jack was united in marriage to Judith Tench and they shared 37 years of marriage. Jack and Judith were truck drivers and enjoyed seeing the beautiful countryside. Jack didn't know a stranger and enjoyed visiting with people.
Jack is survived by his wife Judith, of the home; three sons, Sean Tanner, Brian Tanner and Erich Lechner; two granddaughters, Caitlyn and Alyssa Tanner; cousin, Patricia Suter of California; brother, Frank Bindner of Chico, California; friends and family.
Celebration of Life for Jack Theodore Bindner will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Conway United Methodist Church, Conway, Missouri. A luncheon will follow the celebration.
Memorial donations may be made to Judith Bindner to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
