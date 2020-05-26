Jack S. Hargus, was born May 12, 1945 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, and passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 75.
Jack retired from Dayco in Springfield and worked many years in heating and cooling. He was a member of the Marshfield Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Camelia Chandler; three brothers, Sonny Hargus, Dwight Chandler and Jim Chandler; and one sister, Ida Chandler.
Survivors include his wife Sue, two daughters and their husbands, Sheila and Ron Marlin, Kimberly and Curtis Dudley, all of Marshfield; five grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Rachel Marlin, Katelyn and Spencer Wall, Kyla and Chase Peterson, Zachary and Susannah Dudley and Garrett Dudley; two great-grandchildren, Rosalie Marlin and Elsie Marlin; one brother and his wife, Leon and Karen Chandler, Marshfield; two sisters and their husbands, Cecilia and Ronnie Brinkley and Debbie and Leland Henderson, all of Marshfield; two brothers-in-law, Jack George, Carson’s Corner, MO and Lee Cushing, Marshfield; one sister-in-law, Shirley Hargus; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Marshfield Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
No formal visitation is planned, friends and family may come by the funeral home at their convenience.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Black Oak Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.