Jack Ray Fink, son of Eugene and Colleen Edwards Fink, was born in Barry County, Missouri on January 29, 1953 and departed this life July 31, 2021, in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of sixty-eight years.
Jack graduated from Reed Springs High School in 1971. He worked hard to provide for his family. He worked for the railroad for a period of time. He also worked for a steel company as a machine operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dancing. He loved John Wayne and treasured time spent with his family. They were most important to him.
Jack is survived by four children, Jonathan Fink and his wife Jenny of Exeter, MO, Kimberly Cromer and Jeremy Lindsay of Conway, MO, Earnest “Ernie” Fink of Elkland, MO and Jack R. Fink II “J.R.” and his wife Michele of Marshfield, MO; his mother, Colleen Dilley of Elkland, MO; siblings, Eddy Fink of Cape Fair, MO and Carrie “Kay” Fink of Marshfield, MO; grandchildren, Jayce Bowlin and her husband Montana, Jaden Fink and Henry Fink; one great-grandson, Jaxon Bowlin; step-sister, Donna Gibson and Joe; father-in-law, Jesse Harding of Conway, MO; sister-in-law, Joyce Scrivner and her husband Mike of Lebanon, MO; several special nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Pearley Marie Fink on February 9, 1989; step-father, Don Dilley; two brothers, Gerald Fink and Ricky “Doc” Fink.
Funeral Service for Jack will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday evening beginning at 6:00 P.M., also at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel.
Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to American Cancer Society. Donations can be left at or mailed to Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948 or 1001 N. Lynn, Lebanon, MO 65536
