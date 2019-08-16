Jack Joe Stevens, 83, Conway, Missouri, was born April 26, 1936 to Clyde and Opal (Davis) Stevens, Conway, Missouri and departed this life for his heavenly home August 13, 2019.
On May 17, 1957, Jack married Evonne Dugan and to this union two sons were born. Jack worked hard all his life. He worked at the stave mill in Lebanon for many years while also milking. He did both jobs until the doctor told him he had to choose between the farm or the mill. He chose the farm. Jack was involved with starting the Laclede County Regional Livestock Market in Lebanon, Missouri. He enjoyed “gigging” with his brothers, sons and Elvin Bohannon. Jack coached summer league softball for both his sons. He also was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and anything chocolate. Jack never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone he met. He had a very easygoing, fun spirit. His grandchildren and his great grandchildren were a joy to him! He was a very active member of Conway Christian Church for many years. Jack was loved by many and will be sadly missed, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Evonne; sister, Bernice Long and husband William; three brothers, James Stevens (Korean War), Don Stevens and wife Shirley (Sargent), and Junior Stevens and wife Loretta (O’Connor); brother in law, Herschel Howerton; sister in law, Fern Tracy and husband Julian.
He is survived by his sons, Dan Stevens and wife, Beth of Buffalo, Missouri and Dale Stevens and wife, Christy of Conway, Missouri; six grandchildren: Alicia (Brad) Myers, Meghan (Cale) Thomas, Rachel (Josh) Sloan, Ramey (Brandi) Stevens, Angie (Johnny) Fariole, Phillip (Dakota) Hendrix; eleven great grandchildren and one on the way, Ethan, Brandi, Katie, Natali, Clay, Dale, Ally, Emma, Taylor, Evan and Jack; two sisters, Wanda Howerton, of Long Lane, and Betty Day and husband Jim of Niangua; two brothers, Pete Stevens and wife Connie, of Conway, Jerry Stevens of Pleasant Hope, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Jack Joe Stevens will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 18, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with burial in Graceland Cemetery, Conway, MO. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday August 17th in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graceland Cemetery, Gideon's or Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
