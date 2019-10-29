Jack Anderson Dameron, Marshfield, was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Marshfield, Missouri, to Marvin and Laura (Medley) Dameron. He passed away Oct. 22, 2019, in his home at the age of 92.
Jack worked in insurance for many years and was also a farmer. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Patsy; sister, Dorothy; and brother-in-law, Julian; sister-in-law, Kathleen Davis; and brother-in-law, Freddie Walton.
Jack is survived by his son, Randy Dameron and his wife, Jan, Marshfield; stepdaughter, Melody Mikkelsen and her husband, Mark, Marshfield; stepson, Rodney Rader, Ozark; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Harold Bouldin, Marshfield; and brother-in-law, Clarence Davis, Eldon.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, with interment following in Mount Olive Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Mount Olive Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.