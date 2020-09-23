We've been waiting. And on Tuesday, there it was: Autumn.
We tried to push it. Every year, it’s the same. The first day of September happens, and even before the pool has closed for the season, we declare it. Fall is here.
But it's not. The start of fall comes each year on or about Sept. 21, on the day of the autumnal equinox, when the sun is positioned precisely over the equator and our day and our night are evenly split. From here, we begin our slow roll into winter, with days getting perceptively shorter until that season, too, arrives.
Come to think of it, we push winter, too. It feels like winter long before Dec. 21, when the winter solstice arrives as the shortest day of the year and the first day of winter. Christmas plays a role in our push, since so many of us can’t resist putting up the illuminated tree or lighting our pine-scented candles. Honestly, that sounds so appealing that I’m almost willing to forego fall altogether and start setting my sights on snowflakes and Nativity scenes.
Almost. But who would choose to miss out on crunchy leaves underfoot, or drawing our hands deep inside our sweater sleeves, or else using them to cradle a steaming mug of cider?
Fall is the season of self-comfort and self-care. We are forgiven for our solitary snuggles and contemplative state of mind. That’s what you do in fall. Everything goes dormant outside, but inside ourselves, we shake off the summer torpor and we come alive. It is the season for planning and noodling, and it is a chance to slow down and reflect.
Fall means transition. I lost my mother this year, and I feel that so deeply now. This was her favorite time of year, and we would compare notes on the progress of trees at her home in Ohio and my home here.
This year, I've already spied the rare golden branch, the first flash of orange, but I haven't had anyone to tell it to. I guess that's why I'm telling you.
Fall is here. We can let go, like the trees, of what we are holding on to. And how beautiful we are in the process! This — this crisp, glorious moment — is what we’ve been waiting for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.