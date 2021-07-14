Inaugural concert to be held at Marshfield Mansion

The Ozarks Concert Association (OCA) plans to hold its inaugural event at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, on the grounds of the Dickey House in Marshfield. The outdoor event has been dubbed “Music at the Mansion.”
“OCA was organized about a year ago and we’ve been waiting for COVID to clear up a bit more before holding our first concert event,” said OCA vice president Scott Kerber. “We’re excited to have the Mojo Trio kick it off. Concert details were finalized at Tuesday’s [July 13] meeting.”
According to Kerber, the purpose of OCA is to bring more concert opportunities to Marshfield. Plans include events at a variety of venues – both outdoor and indoor. This year’s entertainment – the Mojo Trio, a jazz group consisting of Mark Bruggemann (trumpet), Mark Ellman (guitar and vocals) and Jeff Gouge (percussion).
“Our goal for the remainder of 2021 is to make people aware of our existence, and to hopefully raise excitement as we ramp up to a full concert season for 2022,” Kerber added. “To that end, we'll be holding a few informal events like “Music at the Mansion” over the remaining months of 2021.”
While there are no set dates for remaining 2021 events, Kerber expects OCA to organize at least one, maybe two more for the community to enjoy.
“Starting with the 2022 season, we'll have options for season memberships, which will include opportunities for things like meet-and-greets, preferred seating and other perks. There will also be sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and organizations.”
Dickey House is located at the corner of Maple and Clay Streets in Marshfield. “Music at the Mansion will be free to attend – with donations accepted. Concessions – including homemade ice cream – will also be available for purchase. There will also be information about the OCA available at the event.
