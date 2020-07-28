Ina Bonnell (Dickson) Keeler was born May 28, 1925 to Will and Louie Dickson. Ina passed away July 22, 2020 at the age of 95 in the Marshfield Care Center.
Ina was a 1944 graduate of Seymour High School. She was a lifetime member of the Ebenezer II Methodist Church.
Ina worked as a furniture upholsterer and at the HD Lee factory in her younger lifetime. This was fitting as she was a wonderful seamstress and made her granddaughters and daughters many dresses.
Ina was a wonderful cook and cooked many Sunday dinners for her family and anybody that had done anything around the farm got fed. She passed this trait down to her daughters and granddaughters.
Ina married Carl E. Keeler on March 7, 1944. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2007. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Ina was also preceded in death by her mother and father, her in-laws, Fred and Mattie Keeler, brother, Claude Dickson, sister, Ruby Grey and son-in-law, David Dunn and many family and friends.
Ina is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chet and Trina Keller (Marshfield); daughters, Glenda Tracy (Marshfield) and Barbara Dunn (Springfield); brother and sister –in-law, Delbert and Dorthea Dickson (Ozark); granddaughters Tonya Hayes (Strafford), Allisha Lee (Hopkinsville, KY) and Samantha Foston (St. Louis); great-grandsons, Cody Ervin and Ian Lee, great-granddaughter Jasmine Hayes; and step-granddaughters, Emily Johnson and Amy Yarnell. She is also survived by a host of nephews and nieces and will be missed by all.
Graveside services were at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Marshfield Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to George Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
