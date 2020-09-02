Ilene Bell, Kevil, Kentucky, age 96, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She is survived by two sons, Ray Bell of Paducah, Kentucky, and Tony Bell of Ragland, Kentucky; two daughters, Erma Kindle of Mansfield, Missouri, and Paula Thurman of Benton, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bell; one daughter Octava Owens; a brother; a granddaughter; and her parents, Alva and Evelyn Denton.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jared Owens officiating. Interment followed at IOOF Cemetery in Charleston, Missouri.
