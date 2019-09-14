For a long time now, I've been wanting to go to a public viewing night at Missouri State University’s Baker Observatory, which is located right here in rural Marshfield.
I thought it would be an interesting event to cover for The Mail. After all, we have an excellent observatory right where we live, and anyone can go there for free on certain nights of the year to see the moon, planets and stars up close.
What I failed to consider was that it’s almost impossible to take good pictures in a dark environment without special equipment and know-how. Flash photography is out of the question in an environment where everyone present is trying to keep the night as dark as possible, and participants are asked not even to bring flashlights unless they have a red light instead of a white one. For those without this equipment, the Baker Observatory website advises that red cellophane may be taped over the end of a normal flashlight for the same result.
At the observatory, some people are equipped with these red lights, but most allow their eyes to adjust to the moonlight so that they can make do without. There was a half moon overhead Friday, and my family and I did fine once we got accustomed to its pale light.
The observatory on its monthly public viewing night is also not an ideal environment for conducting interviews. The people in charge, MSU faculty, are answering questions about nighttime marvels and directing a volunteer staff of, I’d reckon, two dozen college students, and at any rate, everyone is a little hard to locate in the darkness.
This is to say nothing of the fascination factor. Once I had a chance to look through the half-dozen telescopes on the grounds, I didn’t really feel like working. Instead, I enjoyed the night just for the pleasure of me and my husband and two sons. I figure I can write a news story about the observatory some other time. When life offers up awe, sometimes you just have to give into it.
Before we arrived, we weren’t too sure what to expect. To be honest, I thought we might be the only ones there. The observatory is on a remote country road — the address is 1766 Old Hillcrest Road, a dirt road located near Fair Grove — and I didn’t think the place would draw a lot of people on a Friday night. Imagine my surprise when I reached the turnoff and found a student in a reflective vest directing traffic in and out of the parking lot. The place was packed, and we had to wait several minutes for our turn to enter. There must have been 500 people or more present to check out the moon, the stars and Saturn.
There is a big fence around the observatory to help keep things dark, and cars courteously park with their headlights facing away from the facility. A kind student pointed us in the right direction, since it was not clear which way the actual observatory was from the darkened parking lot. We made our way in the direction indicated, and when we passed through the fence opening, we saw ahead of us some red lights delineating a large square of lawn. When we got closer, we were able to see orderly lines of people standing and waiting for their turns at the telescopes that were arranged here and there, each with two MSU student helpers. We jumped into a line and waited, and within a short time we were invited to put our eyes up to a viewfinder, and boom. There was the moon, magnified 80 times, in all of its pockmarked glory. My sons, 6 and 13, were captivated.
The next line was even better. There we spied Jupiter, plus four of its moons, all lined up in a tidy row. Some of the red color from the surface of the planet was also visible. Though it was still tiny, it was amazing to see, and both of my kids were wowed by it.
My younger son took particular delight in Saturn. He was the first to check the viewfinder, and to my surprise, he started giggling. “It’s looking at me!” he laughed, and when I checked, I had to agree: Saturn with its rings looked exactly like a little white eye peering back at us.
At the back of the actual observatory building, which we never entered, there was a line of people waiting to get in, and I estimated the wait time to be about an hour. My six-year-old doesn’t do so well with lines, and we were all pretty blown away and satisfied by what we had seen, so we decided to save those giant telescopes for another night. We will definitely be back.
It could be that my family is just hard wired for this kind of entertainment. Did I mention my older son is named Copernicus? We call him Ernie. But we’re all fascinated by science, and the Baker Observatory was a real thrill for us to visit. I may become a regular, in fact. Does anyone know where to buy a red flashlight?
I encourage anyone reading this to look into a visit to this fascinating local place. When you get there, you just might find, like we did, that when you peer up into the night sky, something stares back at you.
