The liturgical season of Advent is upon us, as is the secular 21-shopping-days-before-Christmas season.
And these days most of us are eyeballing the angle of the sun, driving home from work in the dark and knowing that the solstice is only a few weeks away. If we aren't waiting for anything else, we're probably waiting for the sun, although that's a strange thing to wait for. There is nothing more constant than the sun. It’s the Earth with its tilt and rotation that has landed us in our present darkness.
At any rate, it’s a time of expectation throughout the culture, regardless of one’s spiritual practices or religious leanings. And this is a time I have learned to cherish. For me, the waiting isn't the hardest part. Instead, it’s the part that is most golden.
I was raised in churches that followed the liturgical calendar: Advent, Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, or the nearly endless period we refer to as Ordinary Time. The church’s rhythms inform the rhythms of my ordinary life, even now that the church I attend does not observe these seasonal divisions.
Advent remains a time of expectation, and each year I find myself pulled to give myself over to it.
This year, on a whim, I created my own grownup, chocolate-free Advent calendar. It’s an idea that came to me on the morning of Dec. 1, and I ran to grab a piece of holiday-green construction paper and a marker.
I cut the sheet into 25 small squares, and without thinking too hard about it, I began to write down a series of tasks, one per square. I then folded the squares twice and found a nearby container to place them in.
Each day, I pull out a folded slip and I task myself with performing the chore I wrote there. On Dec. 1, I purified a space in my home, as per the directions on the slip. The space I chose was the area in front of the living room window where I erect my Christmas tree each year. I gave the floor a thorough cleaning, and although I'm not the world's best homemaker, I was still a little surprised to find a few strands of tinsel and artificial pine needles hiding between floorboards and beneath the baseboard. I scrubbed and dried this area, and I scented it with a few drops of essential oil. I also dusted the floorboards and the windowsill and thoroughly cleaned the glass.
I’d say this space is purified by the cleaning alone, but I also offered a meditation and a hope that all who see the lights of our tree will be blessed and that my family will enjoy a beautiful holiday season together.
On Dec. 2, I pulled a slipped directing me to reach out to an old friend, and I did. Our exchange was so warm and so beautiful — just right for the Advent mood I'm trying to establish.
And on Dec. 3, I pulled out the intriguing instruction to fix a broken thing. I don’t have fabulous fixing skills, so my temptation was to take the instruction in a non-literal direction. Maybe I could fix a relationship or a habit instead of the wobbly arm on my office chair or the torn area of my wallpaper. By not being too calculating in writing down the instructions, I find that I am able to interpret them in any way I wish and still feel good about the outcome.
Have I mentioned here that I named my younger son Keats? The poet John Keats is responsible for the English language’s most compelling argument in favor of anticipation or Advent in "Ode on a Grecian Urn," where he describes the sweetness of the moment just before.
The Christian observation of Advent recognizes the sweet ache for a savior to be born, just as the scenes pictured on the urn Keats observes show moments just before a resolution: branches that haven’t yet shed a leaf, a melody just about to be played, physical beauty regarded before it fades.
And to the Christian faithful, there is the moment of a beautiful baby born on a silent and holy night, before anyone knows what will become of that tiny, perfect form. This baby, like all babies, represents promise and hope, something we so dearly need in this dark time. O come, O come, Emmanuel ….
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.