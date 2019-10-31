A dozen new readers are walking around with one of my books in their hands following a delightful book fair Saturday at the Public House in St James.
Look, I’m no Stephen King. But a dozen books that would otherwise have been in a box in my office briefly passed through the hands of readers over the weekend, perhaps to land in a box in their office. Whatever their fate, the books are out in the world, and there’s a very good chance someone received my words in the privacy of their own mind. That’s pretty awesome, when you think about it. What’s more, it feels like a reward, and I intend to savor it.
In case I haven't mentioned it here 300 times already, I am not only a newspaper editor. I am also a poet with two full-length books and three chapbooks, a word that refers to smaller books of poetry, to my credit.
I have participated in quite a large number of book fairs as the editor of a nationally prominent literary journal, Mid-American Review. What’s new here is that I staffed a table, featuring my work and only my work, for four hours. I often promote the work of other writers, but this was a first for me as I represented my books alone.
I was set up in the back of the brewery right in front of a labeling machine. There was a roll of big stickers for a brew called Cabra Loca — “crazy goat,” if my high school Spanish holds. Around me were flats of unlabeled cans and flats of newly labeled cans, and I got a pretty good idea of the process from studying the setup.
I suppose it isn’t all that different from the setup for poetry, really. You start with a blank page, like that unlabeled can, and a vague idea of something called poetry (or beer, to continue the analogy). Ultimately, you lay down a concept, and you do it again and again and again, and then it’s up to the marketplace whether anyone takes in a deep quaff of what you have brewed.
By the way, I may have been the only full-time poet among the exhibitors Saturday. There were a few fiction writers who did a little poetry on the side, and several tables were stacked with multiple colorful additions of each author's work.
My table in front of the labeling machine seemed awfully big, but I fanned out my skinny books and reserved a corner to allow passersby a chance to play with my Magnetic Poetry Kit. Through it all, I wore an expression that was studiously non-desperate. "Lets talk poetry" was what I hoped my face was saying. It worked on a few, apparently.
My very favorite part of the event was when a young man walked up to my table and ask me a question: “What is your favorite form?” Only another poet would ask such a question, so I knew I had found my people. I pointed out a villanelle in my first book that I feel exceedingly proud of, and he told me about a sestina he had been struggling with. We compared notes on these forms, mine French, his Italian, and marveled at how repetition of lines or words offer a deliciously obsessive feel for each.
It's nice to put books in readers’ hands, but it is especially sweet to have a chance to encourage a beginning writer of verse. I hope that guy went home and try to villanelle — or a rondeau, a sonnet, a tanka, a pantoum, a ghazal, or whatever floats his boat — whatever sets his ship of poetry assail.
