We're about to celebrate our country's freedom and independence on Saturday.
Maybe it looks a little different this year, but we still have a reason to celebrate. Last Thursday, I interviewed Jerry Ragsdale, who served as a major general in the Texas Air National Guard. He shared his experience with me and how honored he felt to serve his country. I heard his voice shake a little as he expressed his gratitude.
Jerry will be a recipient of the MHS Outstanding Alumni Award, which will be presented during the Reunion Fest event July 2 at the Marshfield Community Center.
Jerry was drafted into the service. During our interview, I wondered if he still would have gone into the service, whether he had an option or not. He answered my question, though.
"I'd do it again if I could," said Jerry. "No question about it."
Hearing stories from Jerry and other veterans humbles me. It was a totally different time for them. I can’t imagine what it was like, but I'm thankful for their service. Often, I hear so much negativity about our country. I was born and raised in Missouri. I know I'm not a permanent resident on this Earth, but I think God wants me to appreciate what he has given me.
Jerry contributed his time and service to his country. I still see that today in others, too. I'm amazed by the acts of kindness in our community. Parents organized a prom event for the graduating seniors of Marshfield High School on June 23. In May, community members drove around the parking lots of the Marshfield Care Center and Webco Manor to encourage loved ones who couldn’t go outside, due to COVID-19. Schools and church groups distributed food to Webster County families. And let’s not forget the recent acts of kindness to our law enforcement through prayer circles, cards and cookies for them.
It takes all of us to make our country what it is. We were given this freedom at a very heavy price. We all have strengths and weaknesses, but that shouldn't hinder us from making a difference. I'm reminded of a verse in Colossians 3:17; it says, "And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him."
While we're living in this country (and on this Earth), we're still citizens of it. Our days are just borrowed time from God, so we should use them wisely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.