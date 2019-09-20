Gianna Ward, 9, of Hartville, sends a ping-pong ball sailing toward a set of fish bowls in an attempt to win a fish from the Cedar Gap Baptist Church at the 47th annual Seymour Apple Festival Saturday. Though she came up short, the dollar she paid for the attempt helped to fund local missions for the church.
