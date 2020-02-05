Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Story time, 10 a.m., Webster County Library, Marshfield. A free weekly kids event that includes stories and a craft. For more information, call the library at 468-3335.
• AA, 8 p.m., Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.
• Quill and Ink Creative Writing class, 3 p.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield. Open to the public, no fees.
• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.
• TOPS Mo. 686 Strafford, 4:30 p.m. weigh-in, Strafford High School.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• Logan-Rogersville Educational Foundation, 5:30 p.m., 1717 E. Republic Rd. For more information, visit www.lrfoundation.org.
• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.
• TOPS Mo. No. 1039 Conway, 5:30 p.m., 589-6056 or 589-2121.
• Living Free, 6 p.m., 1 Inside Truth Church, 359 Banning St., Suite E, Marshfield. A free hope, support and accountability class for anyone with life-controlling issues. For information, contact Chip at 551-2351 or on the church’s Facebook page.
• Gamblers Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E. Bennett St., Springfield. For information, call Karen at 894-7959.
• Marshfield Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., 210 Maple St. All are welcome.
• AA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 859-6031
Friday, Feb. 7
• Guardians of the Children monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 565 S. Prairie Lane, Webster County 911 administrative offices, Marshfield.
• Bingo Days, 10-11 a.m. at Conway Senior Center. For more information, call 589-2079.
• AA, noon, Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.
• Celebrate Recovery, WareHouse, 33 Stevens Drive. Dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Misti at 241-3997 or Dale at 241-1544.
• AA, Diggins ABC Group, 7 p.m., Diggins Baptist Church, Highway 60 and NN, 464-1750.
• Unchained Biblical 12-step, 7-8 p.m., CrossBridge Church, 302 S. Clay St., Marshfield. Open to all addictions and support needs. Childcare and dinner provided.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Al Anon, 6 p.m., Fellowship Bible Church, 4855 S. Farm Road 205, Rogersville, 619-4788.
Monday, Feb. 10
• •City of Rogersville Board of Aldermen meeting, 7 p.m., first and third Monday of each month, Rogersville City Hall, 211 E. Center St.
• Mount Olive Masonic Lodge, 7:30 p.m., first Monday of each month, five miles east of Route B on KK, northeast of Rogersville. www.mofreemason.com/mtolive/.
• Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m., Webster County Library, Marshfield. A free weekly kids event that includes stories and a craft. For more information, call the library at 468-3335.
• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.
• Tick and Chigger AA Group closed meeting, 7 p.m., Big Book Study, Elkland Christian Church. Open meeting held first Monday each month, 833-3651 or 859-5518.
• AA meeting, 7:30 p.m., Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.
• Al Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m., Marshfield Nazarene Church. Contact Jane at 224-5654.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Rogersville Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting, 6 p.m., Rogersville City Hall, 211 E. Center St., Rogersville. The meeting is open to the public and the commission meets every first and third Tuesday at 6 p.m.
• Webster County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) meeting, 7 p.m., Webster County Emergency Management office, 433 Commercial St., Marshfield. For more information, call Tom Simmons at 872-5567.
• Webster County Democrats, 5:45 p.m., meet and eat, 6:30 p.m., meeting, Sheila’s Place. All are welcome.
• Story time at the Library, 10:30 a.m., Rogersville Branch Library, 104 N. Beatie St. A free weekly kids event that includes stories and a craft. For more information, call the library at 753-3220.
• Wildcat Closet, 1-5 p.m., every Tuesday, Logan-Rogersville Upper Elementary School, 306 S. Mill St., Rogersville. Open to all families in the Logan-Rogersville School District and is operated by LR PTA. Donations also accepted outside shopping hours in the maroon bin by the doors of the Wildcat Closet.
• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.
• TOPS MO 1234 Rogersville, 5:45 p.m., Rogersville Church of Christ, off Center Street across from Citizens Bank of Rogersville.
• Overcomers: Victory in Christ Recovery Support Group, 7 p.m., Glorious Church, 3935 W. Sunshine, Springfield, 890-4420 or 865-1468.
• Crossroads to Recovery N/A meetings, 6 p.m., CrossBridge Church, 302 S. Clay St., Marshfield, 838-3013.
