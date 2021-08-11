Hendrix Franklin “Chris” Chitwood, Jr., was born on December 25, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Hendrix and Opal (Jones) Chitwood. He departed this life on July 28, 2021 at Marshfield Care Center in Marshfield, Missouri. Mr. Chitwood was a retired accountant and of the Catholic faith. He was a great conversationalist and his sparkling blue eyes lit up when discussing his favorite music from the ‘60’s.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a son, Michael Chitwood, of New York City, New York.
Services will be under the direction of Greenlawn North Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, with a graveside memorial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 25, at 1:00 p.m.
